Don't let the down payment get you down

Get a down payment from Loftium, Airbnb an extra bedroom in your new home for 12-36 months, and share the income with us.

Buying with Loftium

Offer

Step One

Get a down payment from Loftium

We estimate Airbnb income and give you a custom down payment offer on any home.

Move in

Step Two

Move into your dream home

We provide you everything you need to start hosting, so you can focus on what matters: making your house a home.

Bedroom

Step Three

Airbnb your extra bedroom

You host short-term guests in the extra bedroom. We share the booking income, so you can earn up to $200-$600 per month in addition to Loftium's down payment.

Featured Loftium homes

Each week, we select the best homes on the market to Airbnb an extra bedroom.

Hosting made easy

With Loftium you can spend as little as 15 minutes per week hosting, whether at home or traveling around the globe.

Automated messaging

Create custom message templates that get automatically sent to your guests, so they have all the information they need, and you don't even need to lift a finger.

Keyless checkin & checkout

We install an automated keypad on your door, so you never need to worry about a lost key or having to be home to let a guest in.

Smart Pricing

This isn’t our first time. We dynamically change your listing price to help you (and us!) maximize your monthly earnings.

Choose your cleaning fee

Charge an extra cleaning fee and choose whether to hire a cleaner or tidy the room yourself and pocket the extra income. We provide best practices and a list of realiable local cleaners.

What's the split?

User icon

$35,000

Your down payment
+ monthly income

Pie chart

$50,000*

Total Airbnb income
over 36 months

User icon

$35,000

Your down payment
+ monthly income

Loftium icon

$15,000

Loftium's share

*Example scenario based on Seattle data

Meet Jen & Marco

Jen marco

With only $6,000 in savings, Jen and Marco got $26,030 from Loftium and bought their dream home in Wallingford with 5% down. They’re now making an extra $423 in monthly Airbnb income.*

"Before Loftium, we were renting with roommates. Now we have our own home, and get to meet travelers from all over the world. Such a gamechanger!"
