Don't let the down payment get you down

Step One
We estimate Airbnb income and give you a custom down payment offer on any home.
Step Two
We provide you everything you need to start hosting, so you can focus on what matters: making your house a home.
Step Three
You host short-term guests in the extra bedroom. We share the booking income, so you can earn up to $200-$600 per month in addition to Loftium's down payment.
Each week, we select the best homes on the market to Airbnb an extra bedroom.
With Loftium you can spend as little as 15 minutes per week hosting, whether at home or traveling around the globe.
Create custom message templates that get automatically sent to your guests, so they have all the information they need, and you don't even need to lift a finger.
We install an automated keypad on your door, so you never need to worry about a lost key or having to be home to let a guest in.
This isn’t our first time. We dynamically change your listing price to help you (and us!) maximize your monthly earnings.
Charge an extra cleaning fee and choose whether to hire a cleaner or tidy the room yourself and pocket the extra income. We provide best practices and a list of realiable local cleaners.
With only $6,000 in savings, Jen and Marco got $26,030 from Loftium and bought their dream home in Wallingford with 5% down. They’re now making an extra $423 in monthly Airbnb income.*